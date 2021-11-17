Strid Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strid Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.0% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. 719,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

