Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Reaches $152.74 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Strike has a total market cap of $152.74 million and $8.08 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $50.72 or 0.00084000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,409.41 or 1.00045409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.89 or 0.06935653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.