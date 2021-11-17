Stuart M. Grant Acquires 75,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EYEN opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.01. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYEN. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.