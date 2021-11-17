Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

