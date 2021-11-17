Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
INN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.
Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.
In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
