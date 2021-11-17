Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the October 14th total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SMLP stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.84 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.