Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUNL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE:SUNL opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

