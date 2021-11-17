Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

