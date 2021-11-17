Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Shares of SURF opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. Analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.