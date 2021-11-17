SVB Leerink Weighs in on NeuroPace, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn $9.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.72. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

NPCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NPCE opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 18.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,084,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

