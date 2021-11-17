Swan Foo Boon Acquires 16,000 Shares of Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) insider Swan Foo Boon bought 16,000 shares of Orica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.61 ($11.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,776.00 ($178,411.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

Get Orica alerts:

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.