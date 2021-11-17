Swan Foo Boon Acquires 16,000 Shares of Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) insider Swan Foo Boon bought 16,000 shares of Orica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.61 ($11.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,776.00 ($178,411.43).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.
About Orica
