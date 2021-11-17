Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Switch has raised its dividend payment by 1,034.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,521,526 shares of company stock valued at $38,578,213. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Switch stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 164.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Switch worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

