Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Up 297.2% in October

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 297.2% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SYNL opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

