Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Up 297.2% in October

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 297.2% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
SYNL opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.13.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Synalloy
Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
