Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $279.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.77.

Synaptics stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.66.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,388 shares of company stock worth $10,924,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $377,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 114.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

