Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $889.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,261 shares of company stock worth $2,835,233. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 417.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 204,243 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

