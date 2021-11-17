Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYNT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 494.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 514.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 414 ($5.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

