Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 192.5% in October

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 3,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

