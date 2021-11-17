Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $643,455.19 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 46,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $643,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $318.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,980,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

