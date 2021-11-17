Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

NYSE TGT traded down $13.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,254. Target has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

