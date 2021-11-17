Taseko Mines’ (TKO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.
LON:TKO opened at GBX 162.36 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £460.89 million and a P/E ratio of 24.98. Taseko Mines has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
