Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Tattooed Chef stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth about $340,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 30.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

