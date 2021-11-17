TD Securities Increases Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$42.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $26.81 on Monday. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

