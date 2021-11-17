TD Securities Increases New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $1.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

