TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the October 14th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

TTDKY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. 24,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,687. TDK has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

