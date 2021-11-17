TE-FOOD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $36.10 million and $1.22 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00222270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010811 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

