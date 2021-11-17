Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TIKK remained flat at $$3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in the designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

