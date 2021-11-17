Telcoin (TEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $14.09 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,027,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

