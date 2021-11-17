Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. 76,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

