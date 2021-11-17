Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 5.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.12. 222,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,316,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.