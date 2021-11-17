Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of TERRF opened at $7.45 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

