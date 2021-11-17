Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $17.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,071.75. The stock had a trading volume of 128,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,918,012. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.01 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $895.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 341.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

