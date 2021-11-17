Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $39.75 on Wednesday, reaching $1,094.48. 315,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,918,012. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.01 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $895.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 341.34, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

