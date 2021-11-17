Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

