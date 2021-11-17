Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

