The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 6.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $127,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

