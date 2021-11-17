The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.32. 108,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

