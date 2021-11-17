The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.97. 300,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404,967. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day moving average of $227.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

