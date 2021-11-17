The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CWLPF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

About Caldwell Partners International

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

