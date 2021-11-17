The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 77,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

