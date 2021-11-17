The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.00. 19,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $172.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

