The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $698.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $698.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.50 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $629.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENSG traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. 209,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 172.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 86.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.