The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
NYSE GDV opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.