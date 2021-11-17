The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE GDV opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

