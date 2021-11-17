The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $403.09 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.33 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average of $386.81. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.