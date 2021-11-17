The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€25.80” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €25.80 ($30.35) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.63 ($28.98).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €22.48 ($26.45) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.65. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

