The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 63,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,089. The stock has a market cap of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106,815 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

