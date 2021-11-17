The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Shares of LGL opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 million, a PE ratio of 109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Several research firms have commented on LGL. TheStreet raised shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

