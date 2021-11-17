The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11.63 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 791.40 ($10.34) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 730.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 697.75. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 794 ($10.37). The firm has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 700 ($9.15).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

