The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by 57.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

SHW opened at $338.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.24. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $340.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

