The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lessened by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.23. 86,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $287.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

