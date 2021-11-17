Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $23,327.11

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $23,327.11 and $12,051.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.07 or 0.00381386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

