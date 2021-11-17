Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $10.00. Thorne Healthtech shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 86 shares.

THRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Thorne Healthtech Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth $4,264,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth $3,822,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN)

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

